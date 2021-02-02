SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logical Move, a brokerage company exclusively representing buyers and tenants of commercial property, has partnered with TenantBase, a commercial real estate platform, to help Salt Lake businesses efficiently find, evaluate and lease commercial real estate. The combination of award-winning technology with top local market expertise will benefit any size of organization looking for their next space.
Through the integration with TenantBase's TenantBoard platform, tenants start the process of finding office, industrial, retail, medical or coworking space along the Wasatch Front and their requirements will be shared anonymously with agents and owners in the leasing community, who can submit spaces for consideration. This process uncovers all the available options, even for challenging requirements. In addition to viewing spaces that match their criteria, tenants will receive unbiased recommendations from Logical Move. Logical Move brokers will organize property tours, offer advice on changing market conditions and leverage decades of experience on behalf of the tenant during negotiation. This process can accelerate the leasing timeline and many transactions close in less than 60 days, compared to the six to nine months commonly experienced by the "do it yourself" approach.
"This partnership creates a win-win-win situation for both of our companies and the tenants we serve," said Bennett Washabaugh, CEO of TenantBase. "We are excited to partner with Logical Move, who share our tenant-first approach to commercial real estate."
Now more than ever, tenants need an efficient way to lease space. The traditional ways of driving around looking for space or calling on signs is inefficient and time consuming. Through its digital approach, TenantBase is transforming the tenant experience. Much in the way LendingTree changed the way consumers get a loan, TenantBase was founded to revolutionize how commercial real estate is leased through its free service for tenants. Through partnering with Logical Move, the process is managed expertly from end-to-end, which reduces the stress, time and money spent during initial occupancy.
"Commercial property acquisition is getting more and more complicated," according to Tim Sleeper, Principal Broker of Logical Move. "Our goal has always been to help our clients find the right property at the right time for the right price. This can only be done in an unbiased and transparent environment. We are excited to partner with TenantBase because they share our passion for efficiency and protecting the interests of corporate tenants."
To get started on your search for your next space in Salt Lake, visit http://www.logicalmove.com or https://www.tenantbase.com/salt-lake-city/.
About TenantBase
TenantBase is a technology-enabled commercial real estate platform built to revolutionize the search and lease negotiation process for companies seeking commercial space. TenantBase serves a unique segment of the CRE market by focusing on businesses that are often underserved in the traditional commercial real estate model. In doing so, TenantBase can offer a higher level of service to tenants seeking new office, industrial, warehouse, retail, co-working or medical space, while at the same time helping traditional brokers save time and provide innovative solutions to tenants in a more efficient way. More information is available at http://www.tenantbase.com.
About Logical Move Commercial Real Estate
Logical Move is a commercial property brokerage specializing in buyer and tenant representation. Our team does not list property. That means we are never engaged in a dual agency relationship where one agent claims to represent both sides of a transaction. It doesn't matter if you are a start-up or a unicorn, your savings are maximized when you've got unbiased and comprehensive information at your fingertips. Give us a call to discuss your next lease expiration, expansion, merger/acquisition, or investment purchase. We'll help you execute the perfect approach whether you need office space, a retail storefront, distribution logistics or the best possible basis on land or investment acquisitions.
