NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis Group, the international IT solutions and managed services provider, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status, one of only 65 firms globally to achieve such accreditation out of more than 60,000 cloud partners.
The Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) program is a global initiative from Microsoft to highlight and promote the most capable Azure Expert MSPs. The program makes it easier for customers to discover MSPs in their region for their cloud projects and migrations.
Logicalis recently announced its new brand positioning as "Architects of Change™", reinforcing the company's investment in its customers' digital transformation. The announcement today of its Azure Expert MSP status further demonstrates the company's commitment on this path.
Azure Expert MSPs complete a rigorous audit by an independent third party and have to provide multiple customer references of Azure managed services projects delivered over the last 12 months. To retain the accreditation, expert partners are audited on an ongoing basis.
Logicalis assists customers on their cloud journey at every step, from assessment to migration, management and optimization. As an Azure Expert MSP, customers can expect superior service when entering into a managed service agreement with Logicalis.
Bob Bailkoski, Logicalis Group CEO comments, "Logicalis is dedicated to supporting customers with their cloud transformation, accelerating their ability to innovate and adapt. As Architects of Change™, Logicalis will continue to invest in superior skills, technology, systems and processes. The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today, and we are proud to be part of this elite group of global Microsoft accredited cloud managed service providers."
About Logicalis
Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.
Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.
As Architects of Change™, Logicalis' focus is to design, support, and execute customers' digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.
The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.3 billion.
For more information, visit https://www.logicalis.com/