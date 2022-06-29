The Acquisition Adds to Logically's Capabilities in cybersecurity, data backup and recovery, cloud services and more
PORTLAND, Maine, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, one of the nation's fastest growing managed service providers (MSP), announced today that it has acquired Cornerstone IT, a highly-regarded full-service IT Managed Services Provider. Serving customers in the professional services, manufacturing, insurance, and construction/development industries, Cornerstone IT, based in Mentor Ohio, brings nearly three decades of expertise in data backup and recovery, technical assistance center and field service, anti-virus malware and spyware protection, firewall protection and design, cloud services, network infrastructure security, and consulting/networking/project management. Cornerstone IT is also a Microsoft Gold Cloud Partner, bringing best-in-class cloud capabilities to the Logically team.
This latest acquisition is the eleventh announced by Logically since 2019. The acquisitions have been part of the fast-growing and highly awarded MSP's larger strategy to enhance the company's footprint throughout the United States, while also continuing its legacy of high-touch customer support.
"Our priority is and will continue to be the trusted source of IT support for our customers that have come to rely on us during times of growth and adversity," said Cornerstone IT CEO Raymond Paganini. "Logically shares the same mission and consistently outperforms competitors in service of this goal, and we couldn't be more excited to be part of this stellar team and partner in its growth. I am looking forward to to remaining on board and joining the Logically family, along with many other valued Cornerstone IT employees."
"We are thrilled to announce that we're bringing Cornerstone IT into the Logically family in order to remain on the cutting edge of security, cloud and Microsoft services that ensure our customers enjoy all the benefits of our expert teams," added Logically CEO Michelle Accardi. "Customers in the industries that Cornerstone IT serves will benefit greatly from the added knowledge and experience our new team members bring to the table, and we are looking forward to having the Cornerstone team thrive within our organization."
Logically plans to continue to acquire successful MSPs that are culturally in sync with their core values.
Logically has over 1,750 customers served from Maine to California. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
