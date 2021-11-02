PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading provider of Managed IT Services, announced today that it has acquired Halski Systems, an award-winning and full-service IT Managed Services Provider based in Gainesville, Georgia. Halski serves customers in the southeast with a comprehensive suite of services across more than 5,300 managed endpoints. The acquisition of Halski further augments Logically's efforts to expand core services and serve the technology needs of the company's customers.
Logically's latest acquisition is the fifth announced by the fast-growing MSP in the last nine months and its tenth since 2019. Halski joins the previously announced Cerdant, Network Support Co (NSC) and NG2 in 2021, along with Personal Computer Resources (PCR) in December of 2020. The acquisitions have been part of a larger strategy to enhance the company's geographic presence throughout the United States.
"At Halski, we value scalable services and straightforward results. That's why we are partnering with Logically, as they share these core values essential to continued growth," said Halski CEO Seth Seagraves. "Our customers know 'we own customer challenges and provide IT, telecom and security strategy,' which is in keeping with Logically's 'can-do attitude' that's consistently focused on supporting customers with best-in-class solutions in mind. We couldn't be more excited about the journey together."
"We are privileged to augment Logically with the Halski team who bring an exceptional level of expertise across industries including manufacturing, construction, automotive, and healthcare, its largest vertical market," added Logically CEO, Michelle Accardi. "Bringing Halski onboard will take our customer service and retention, as well as our offerings of edge-to-endpoint services to the next level."
Logically has over 1800 customers across North America. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
Media Contact:
Carin Warner
978 509-5660
SOURCE Logically