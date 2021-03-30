PORTLAND, Maine, Mar. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading provider of Managed IT Services, announced today that it has acquired Cerdant, one of the nation's leading Managed Security Service Providers. Cerdant has over 450 customers nationwide spanning retail & hospitality, education, government, healthcare, and the financial services sectors.
The acquisition of Cerdant further enhances Logically's newly announced Security business unit and expands Logically's geographical footprint into Ohio.
Logically's latest acquisition is the fourth announced by the fast-growing MSP in the last four months. Cerdant joins the previously announced Network Support Co (NSC) and NG2 in 2021, along with Personal Computer Resources (PCR) in December of 2020. The acquisitions have been part of a larger strategy to enhance the company's footprint throughout the United States.
"One of the challenges to finding the right partner for growth is finding one that cares as much about customer satisfaction as we do," said Mike Johnson, founder of Cerdant. "Many companies state that as their mission but most struggle to meet that goal. Logically has consistently outperformed others in this space and we couldn't be happier to be a part of that team and to grow together."
"We're passionate about staying on the cutting edge of security at Logically and offering our customers the confidence that comes with having the very best of it," added Logically CEO Mike Cowles. "Bringing Cerdant into the fold brings our security expertise to the next level. This is a company that has been innovative in the security space for more than two decades. Logically's customers will benefit from the institutional knowledge and experience that come along with the name."
Logically is actively acquiring successful MSPs that are culturally in sync with their core values, that will help them run faster and more efficiently. The company plans to continue its expansion in the coming months.
Logically has over 1,750 customers served from Maine to California. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
Contact: Jennifer Vosburgh
jennifer.Vosburgh@logically.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Noto, Logically, +1 919-573-4051, jennifer.noto@logically.com
SOURCE Logically