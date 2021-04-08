PORTLAND, Maine, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading national provider of Managed IT Services, announced today that they have successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, an auditing procedure that ensures Managed Services securely manages data to protect the interests and confidentiality of its customers. This attestation reinforces Logically's commitment to its customers' security, availability, and confidentiality across their national footprint.
"As a world-class Managed Services Provider, Logically is a trusted partner for our customers. Successful completion of the SOC 2 attestation demonstrates our commitment to ensure the security, availability and confidentiality of the systems and technology used to manage our customers' information systems," says Greg Manson, Logically's Vice President of Security, Audit and Compliance. "The SOC 2 supports our key objective to reduce supply chain risk for our customers."
The SOC 2 Attestation involves a rigorous process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services.
"We are pleased to provide our customers with the industry's most valued managed IT services, and the SOC 2 attestation is testament to our passion to support our customers' security, privacy and confidentiality," said Mike Cowles, CEO Of Logically. "This accomplishment is yet another example of our continuous improvement to help our customers navigate and stay ahead of the evolving risk to information systems environments. Logically has over 1,750+ customers served from Maine to California. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) to small and midsize organizations. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
