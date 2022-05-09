The Nation's Fastest Growing MSP CEO Continues to Lead Company Forward
PORTLAND, Maine, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, one of the nation's fastest growing management service providers (MSP), announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michelle Accardi, CEO of Logically, to its 2022 Power 70 Solution Providers list, an elite set of honorees chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.
Through strong business acumen, innovation and strategic thinking, these extraordinary women support their solution provider businesses and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.
The annual Power 70 Solution Provider honorees, an incredible group of distinguished female channel leaders, are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their expertise and contributions to building strong solution provider businesses. This exclusive list features elite industry professionals who drive success every day through leadership and a deep dedication to their organizations and the entire IT channel.
Accardi has vast executive leadership experience in growth companies, as well as large public companies, with an impressive background in driving successful mergers and acquisitions and capital raises. Over the past year, Michelle pioneered an agent program that enables technology brokers to sell the best cybersecurity solutions from Logically, as well as a whole suite of MSP services.
"I am humbled and honored to be named to CRN's Power 70 Solution Providers alongside many other brilliant women in this field," said Accardi. "This award is also a testament to our standout team at Logically, and I'm proud to be representing the work that we've accomplished together."
"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."
CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 70 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effective
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
