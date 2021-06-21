PORTLAND, Maine, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, an IT outsourcing and consulting firm headquartered in Portland, Maine, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Logically to its 2021 Service Provider (SP) 500 list. This annual list honors the top IT channel partner organizations throughout North America who have earned the highest revenue over the past year. Logically has moved up 100 points since last year and is now ranked 303 on the list. The SP 500 list is widely accepted as the industry standard for the highest-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants on the basis of revenue.
"It's rewarding to be recognized on this prestigious list," said Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. Our talented team, exceptional services, and the high touch support we provide to our valued customers are the pillars of our success. This swift rise in ranking validates our position as a fast-growing, world-class technology management organization and confirms our relentless commitment to delivering best-in-class managed IT services."
CRN announces its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."
Logically has 1,300+ customers across the U.S. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, non-profits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity and business results.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
Media Contact
Melisssa Andrews, Logically, +1 407-342-7829, melissa.andrews@logically.com
SOURCE Logically