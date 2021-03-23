PORTLAND, Maine, Mar. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading provider of Managed IT Services to small and midsize organizations, announced today the deployment of two new strategic business units, focusing on Cloud and Security, to support the company's national customer base.
These new business units will provide customers with dedicated resources and capabilities to enhance Logically's world-class IT management services.
Logically's Cloud Services simplify, protect, and enhance the performance of websites, web applications, media delivery and other cloud-based technologies. Cloud computing provides on-demand resources and services to support customers. Logically's Cloud business unit will deliver a comprehensive range of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and services, offering powerful benefits for any organization, including greater productivity and enhanced efficiency.
The Security Business Unit will build upon Logically's industry-leading security offerings as well as those from our recent and future strategic acquisitions.
"As Logically continues its impressive growth as a leading national MSP, it's important that we continue to expand our security and cloud offerings to provide our customers with best-in-class technologies, resources and expertise," said Mike Cowles, CEO of Logically. "Launching these new business units will enable our customers to access robust cloud, Security and IT Services in a one-stop environment and is a natural progression for us as a company."
Logically Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Kurth will oversee the newly formed Strategic Business Units division. "We've been passionate about supporting our customers' cloud and security requirements from the start," added Kurth.
"Aligning these services under two dedicated and focused business divisions will provide our customers with even greater confidence in our ability to provide them with everything they need to scale and run their businesses most effectively."
Logically has over 1,300 customers served from Maine to California. To learn more about their wide range of IT services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is the leading Managed IT Service Provider (MSP) to small and midsize organizations. We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
