Logically Ranked 15th on the Annual List by the Women Presidents Organization and JP Morgan Chase
PORTLAND, Maine, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, a leading management service provider (MSP), today announced that the company has been named one of the Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women President Organization and JP Morgan Chase. Logically was ranked 15th on the annual list of 50 honorees.
Over the past year, Logically has strategically expanded their business's geographic presence in the United States through a series of acquisitions. Logically CEO Michelle Accardi also joined the team in late 2021, spearheading the company's successful new channel partner program.
"Logically is honored to be named to this prestigious list of quickly-scaling organizations," said Accardi. "Logically is one of the nation's fastest growing MSPs, and we owe this exceptional growth to our best-in-class innovation and managed IT services."
The annual ranking by the Women President Organization and JP Morgan Chase recognizes the top 50 fastest growing women-led organizations across a range of industries, including healthcare, government and technology. From January to December of 2021, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $6.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 30,000 people.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP). We take care of your Information Technology, so you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT management easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effective
