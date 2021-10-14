PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logically, the leading provider of managed IT and cybersecurity services to businesses nationwide, has named Michelle Accardi as its Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Mike Cowles. Accardi, a current Logically board member, will bring her vast executive leadership experience and background driving successful mergers and acquisitions to the Logically team to usher in the next phase of the company's rapid growth.
Accardi was most recently the President and CRO of Star2Star, a Sangoma Company. During her eight years in leadership at Star2Star, she drove global growth for the company. She led strategic growth initiatives and was instrumental in the merger with Sangoma, which grew the company to 600 employees and millions of end-users globally. Accardi previously served as the VP of Digital Transformation and VP of Global Marketing Shared Service for CA Technologies.
"Logically has a bold vision about the future of the managed IT services industry and is positioned to absolutely dominate the space," said Accardi. "As a board member, I've seen firsthand how Logically takes on challenges and makes them into successes. I'm so excited to pick up where Mike and the team have left off. I look forward to championing Logically's rapid growth as we continue to acquire outstanding organizations and bolster our organic success by delivering the best service and solutions to our current and prospective customers. It's an exciting time for Logically, and I couldn't be happier to join this amazing team."
"Michelle is an experienced business executive with over 25 years' experience, and I have no doubt she will put those impressive skills to work alongside the team to deliver exemplary service to our customers and growth to Logically," said Cowles. "I am honored and privileged to have served alongside such a dedicated group of smart, hard-working people here at Logically and am excited to see what the next chapter looks like under Michelle's leadership."
Accardi was named to the CRN Power 100 for 2021, an elite subset of CRN's prestigious annual Women of the Channel list. She also has been named a CRN Channel Chief, an annual list representing leaders in the IT channel who hold direct responsibility for driving growth and revenue for the last six years. She holds an MBA from American Intercontinental University and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of South Florida.
Logically is a national provider with over 1800 customers served from Maine to California. To learn more about their wide range of IT and security services, please visit Logically.com.
About Logically
Logically is a leading national Managed IT Services Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). We take care of your Information Technology, and Security needs so that you can take care of business. Since 1999, we have made IT easy and secure for hundreds of corporations, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and public sector agencies. We set the standard for responsiveness and operational excellence for organizations seeking to augment existing IT teams or outsource IT completely. Logically, powered by OpLogic™, our unique Intelligent MSP platform, cost-effectively amplifies our customers' competitiveness. Cerdant, Logically's cybersecurity-focused business unit, offers the leading security solutions to help protect businesses from risks that can disrupt their operations and profitability. We strategically implement and manage the right balance of mature and emerging information technologies that improve collaboration, Security, cloud adoption, customer experiences, productivity, and business results.
