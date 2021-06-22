SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced the company was named a "Top 10 Intelligent Transport Systems Solution Providers for 2021" by Logistics and Transportation Review. The judging panel noted that Orion was selected for the platform's ability to modernize transportation operations, automate routine and urgent processes, communicate over any distance and vehicle location, and enable unprecedented oversight with its operations console and advanced location services.
Logistics and Transportation Review provides transportation, logistics, and materials handling industry leaders with the latest advancements and trends in management, equipment, and technology solution areas.
"Logistics and Transportation Review's editorial board evaluates the best-of-breed intelligent transport systems and selects the top 10 companies at the forefront of digital innovation," said Stephanie Matthew, Managing Editor of Logistics and Transportation Review. "Orion offers transportation customers the latest advancements in collaboration technology to make transportation operations safer and more productive and to better serve their customers."
Enterprises use the Orion Collaboration Platform for Transportation to manage a distributed team of fleet operators, drivers, maintenance staff, safety personnel, and more. Orion modernizes fleet communications and connects the transportation frontline workforce with voice-first multimodal collaboration. Managers gain operational oversight and dispatch abilities with Orion's operations console and advanced location services that provide real-time visibility of all driver locations on a single screen. Process automation handles routine tasks keeping drivers focused on higher value, more productive jobs and increases safety during urgent situations with lone worker, break-down, and other incident workflows.
"Logistics and Transportation Review evaluated many solutions across the transportation sector and selected Orion for its unique ability to support safety, mobility, and efficiency," said Michael Schwartz, Orion Chief Marketing Officer. "Awards are a reflection of the value Orion provides its customers, and we are honored that the judging panel recognized the Orion Collaboration Platform for Transportation and how it digitally transforms operations and connects the deskless workforce."
Orion has continually been recognized by analysts, industry pundits, and leading journals for its innovative and market-leading solutions. Manufacturing Technology Insights recently named Orion a "Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Providers for 2020." IDC also named Orion an IDC Innovator for its unique ability to digitally transform communications for the deskless workforce with AI-powered bots that enable process automation and access to IoT systems. Orion also won an Edison Award for the Onyx, its patented wearable that supports hands-free, heads-up collaboration for workers.
Orion holds 28 patents to protect its innovation advantage and continues to advance new ways to help its customers embrace the benefits of digital transformation.
About Orion Labs, Inc.
Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team collaboration, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.
Orion holds 28 patents that support its award-winning solutions, has been named an IDC Innovator, and was awarded a Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Provider 2020 by Manufacturing Technology Insights. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
Stay in touch with Orion Labs | LinkedIn | Blog
Media contact:
Jacqueline Wasem
Orion Labs, Inc.
415-800-5467
Media Contact
Jacqueline Wasem, Orion Labs, 415-800-5467, press@orionlabs.io
SOURCE Orion Labs