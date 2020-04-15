BOSTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, has announced an upcoming webinar, "Logistics: Transform the Customer Experience," to address the urgent issues facing logistics companies in a global marketplace in complete upheaval because of the coronavirus pandemic. Recent events have significantly impacted supply chains and logistics, requiring rapid transformation of operations and services. Maintaining a positive customer experience — and thereby customer confidence — in the face of these unprecedented disruptions is an urgent challenge for the industry. This webinar presents the insights of two leading executives for rapidly adapting the digital customer experience using the low-code application development platform.
Featured presenters are Slawomir Pawlak, CIO of Raben Group, a market leader offering comprehensive logistics services, and Jeroen Veld, commercial manager at CAPE Groep, a technology provider driving innovation and transformation in the logistics industry. They will outline how logistics companies impacted by the global pandemic can leverage low-code application development to rapidly create solutions that meet evolving customer expectations.
"Entire supply chains are in upheaval, and customers are struggling to regain visibility into the movement of their goods and what they can expect in terms of timing," Pawlak says. "Now more than ever, it's critical that we give them the right digital tools to access the data they need. In this webinar, we'll share best practices and solutions that can help logistics providers improve customer experience and achieve the agility needed to optimize operations in an uncertain and changing logistics environment."
Low-code tools have proven especially valuable to enterprises needing to quickly adapt their processes and market strategies. With a streamlined visual environment and powerful automation, low-code enables broadly skilled teams, including non-technical business domain experts, to be hands-on in creating applications that address current, and often urgent, customer needs.
"It's true that low-code is the ideal platform when a rapid response is needed to address a crisis or opportunity," said Jeroen Veld. "But it is truly the platform of the future for ongoing transformation and creation of digital tools and processes for both internal and external users. And it provides a streamlined means to adopt advanced technologies such as smart tech tracking, artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain, AR, and advanced analytics. We will discuss these applications in the webinar."
Topic that the Logistics: Transform the Customer Experience webinar will cover include:
- Building a self-service customer solution to enhance customer engagement
- Generating operational savings by streamlining the customer service process and reducing phone/email touchpoints
- Implementing an agile methodology that empowers the business to quickly respond to changing market conditions
The free webinar will be held:
- Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM BST / 3:00 PM CEST
- Again on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM BST / 8:00 PM CEST
