CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, recently announced that Logistyx President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Ken Fleming and Chief Operating Officer Dipti Gupta have each been named a "2021 Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation.
This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chains for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all of whom have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's – and tomorrow's – challenges.
Fleming and Gupta have been instrumental in helping Logistyx clients proactively remodel their supply chains around e-commerce, accelerated by the explosive growth in online shopping. Empowering shippers to leverage Logistyx's cloud technology to tap into carriers and supply chain data has enhanced productivity, improved customer service and decreased transportation spend in a time when organizations seek to optimize their parcel shipping operations to stay competitive.
"While many companies have struggled to regain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."
In the last year, Fleming and Gupta have helped Logistyx clients digitize and better understand their supply chains, move into the cloud, and improve access to data to make more effective business decisions amid the growing complexities of the global economy. Both Fleming and Gupta led their teams to make continual enhancements to Logistyx's innovative TME solution and help shippers increase flexibility, visibility and efficiency.
As part of the Logistyx executive team, Fleming and Gupta continue to foster a culture of innovation to drive growth for clients and enhance the company's products, services and technologies, which generate rapid ROI for many of the world's top manufacturers, retailers and third-party logistics providers. Anchored by an advanced portfolio of shipping software solutions, deep expertise and a library of more than 550 carriers, Logistyx helps businesses automate the parcel shipping process to reduce costs and consistently achieve on-time delivery.
About Logistyx Technologies
Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world's top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.
Logistyx's flagship software, TME, is the world's first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 550 carrier integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.
Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has a U.S. office in Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.Logistyx.com.
About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com.
