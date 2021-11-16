CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, has been named the top provider of fulfillment software for the third consecutive year in Digital Commerce 360's Leading Vendors to the Top 1000 report.
"With more consumers shopping online and increasingly expecting products faster and with free or very affordable shipping, 2021 created a heightened set of goals for many top retailers," said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. "Logistyx helps clients meet – and, in some cases, exceed – those goals by empowering them to seize the opportunity of the same-day delivery economy with a parcel shipping solution that provides a higher degree of automation and flexibility while simplifying the complexity of multifaceted distribution scenarios. North America's largest retailers prefer Logistyx, because they have the most to gain from improved fulfillment and parcel shipping."
Logistyx provides a cloud-based solution with state-of-the-art business intelligence and a carrier library of more than 550 carriers – helping organizations achieve on-time delivery worldwide while improving profits per shipment. Logistyx enables retailers to ship smarter at the lowest possible cost by providing the first comprehensive global parcel shipping solution with an unmatched global carrier library, predictive analytics and full visibility into deliveries so they can better serve customers by choosing the best carrier service to fulfill each order and effectively compete in the Amazon economy.
The Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 is a complete ranking of the leading 1,000 online retailers headquartered in North America and offers a roadmap for retailers searching for the e-commerce technologies and services most preferred by the Top 1000 merchants. Vendor rankings are based on the number of clients in the 2021 edition of Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000. Logistyx led as the vendor with the most Top 1000 clients in the fulfillment software category.
About Logistyx Technologies
Logistyx Technologies connects top retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers to more than 550 in-network carriers with strategic parcel shipping and omnichannel fulfilment technology. With Logistyx, shippers can rapidly realize fulfilment cost savings, gain end-to-end visibility for all shipments, receive proactive alerts to delivery delays, and leverage unparalleled insights and scenario forecasting to optimize transportation strategies. As businesses increasingly embrace omnichannel retail, Logistyx expands delivery options and provides business intelligence to improve the delivery experience and drive loyalty through customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies has international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.Logistyx.com.
About Digital Commerce 360 Research
Over the last two decades, Digital Commerce 360 Research has become a global leader in ecommerce research and data, helping a wide range of businesses better understand the industry. Each year, our experienced researchers collect hundreds of metrics on thousands of retail and B2B ecommerce companies around the world and offer access to the raw data including online sales, web traffic, conversion rates, AOV and key technology partners. Most notably is our Top 1000 Database, a ranking of the leading North American online retailers by web sales. We also publish our analysis of the data in numerous annual reports on timely ecommerce topics like marketplaces, omnichannel, apparel, platforms, web design and many more. In addition, our robust custom research department is skilled at creating personalized projects—including in-depth reports, exclusive surveys, raw data pulls and more—to support top retailers, consultants, financial analysts and technology providers in meeting their goals.
– # # # –
Media Contact
Addie Reed, Logistyx Technologies, 312-432-9406, areed@pr-return.com
SOURCE Logistyx Technologies