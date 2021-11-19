NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 88% of marketers rank brand awareness among their top business objectives. Additionally, 42% of consumers feel that a logo is a good representative of a company's identity.
1) SIMPLE LOGOS EASIER TO REMEMBER
According to Naum Todorovic, brand designer at Carmine Cloak, simple logos are more memorable.
"Designing logos in the digital age requires the logo design to be simple, in order to be instantly identified," said Todorovic. "A good logo should also be able to adapt to any size while retaining its communicativeness and
aesthetic values."
2) CONTROLLED FEEDBACK PROCESS KEY TO SUCCESSFUL LOGO DESIGN
As stated by Shawn McAskill, COO of Keenability, a logo revision with limited feedback rounds can help a logo stay familiar.
"A firm revision process is crucial, "said McAskill. "The best agencies take the lead and enforce a strict limit on feedback rounds to avoid a compromised design-by-committee, and a product that gets lost in a sea of others produced by clients who didn't trust their agency, and agencies who didn't guide their clients."
3) VERSATILITY AND SCALABILITY
In the opinion of Madalina Lordache, CEO of Bright Pink Agency, looking past the logo design makes for versatile usage of it.
"Don't just design a logo, design a brand!," said Lordache. "And don't just design a brand, design one you can build culture on! Before you settle on colors, fonts, and a symbol - prototype your logo on various items and not just your website or app."
To help businesses find upgrade their branding for increased visibility, DesignRush released the November list of the top logo design companies:
1) Carmine Cloak - carminecloak.com
2) Keenability - keenability.com
3) Armeanu Creative Studio - armeanustudio.com
4) Agency Brandemic India - brandemic.in
5) Bright Pink Agency - brightpinkagency.com
6) Petrikor Solutions - petrikorsolutions.com
7) Matter Creative Group - mattercreativegroup.com
8) Social Media House - socialmediahouse.to
9) Gen Design Studio - gen.pt
10) designgree - designgree.com
