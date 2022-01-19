BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), today announced the winners of its 2021 Americas Partner Awards. The awards recognize exceptional partners that contribute to the company's revenue achievements and demonstrate a commitment to solving customers' critical challenges through the deployment and management of LogRhythm's NextGen SIEM Platform. In 2021, LogRhythm's partners accounted for a significant portion of global revenue, with hundreds of Services Authorized engineers on our partners' staff and over 600 managed customers.
Comprised of leading value added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators and managed services providers (MSPs) from around the world, LogRhythm's Partner Program is designed to provide industry-leading solutions that help meet the security and compliance requirements of partners' prospects and customers. To help partners stay ahead of the competition, LogRhythm actively invests in partners who jointly engage in opportunities that drive value and sustained customer success, and provides partners with ongoing enablement, go-to-market tools and sales programs.
The 2021 Americas Partner Awards honor the accomplishments of partners based in North, South and Central America. The winners were chosen based on their outstanding revenue achievements and continuous commitment to providing exceptional value to customers.
"When our customers succeed, we succeed, and much of LogRhythm's success is fueled directly by our strong partner program," said Mitch Rowe, chief revenue officer at LogRhythm. "The 2021 Americas Partner Awards showcase our partners' ongoing dedication and pursuit of excellence in delivering the value of our Platform to customers."
The award winners were announced today at LogRhythm's annual Revenue Kickoff Meeting and include:
2021 Americas Partner Award Winners
Winners – Revenue Partner of the Year
- Overall winner: Optiv
- Growth winner: ReliaQuest
Winners – Managed Services Partner of Year
- Overall winner: Avertium
- Growth winner: Kudelski Security
Winners – National Partner of the Year
- Overall winner: SHI
Winner – Distributor of the Year
- Climb Solutions
Winners – Regional Partner of the Year
- East: MRK
- Central: RedLegg
- West: NDM
Winner – Public Sector Partner of the Year
- Epoch Concepts
Winner – Public Sector Distributor of the Year
- DLT Solutions
Winner – Public Sector System Integrator of the Year
- General Dynamics Information Technology
Winner – LATAM Partner of the Year
- Cable and Wireless Business
Winner - LATAM Distributor of the Year
- TD SYNNEX
"Congratulations to each and every one of our winning partners," said Mike Dalgleish, vice president of field engineering and partner strategy at LogRhythm. "These all-star partners have played a critical role in creating valuable relationships and building a community within the cybersecurity industry to help our joint customers as they continue to solve tough cyber security challenges."
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm's award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform makes the world safer by protecting organizations, employees, and customers from the latest cyberthreats. It does this by providing a comprehensive platform with the latest security functionality, including security analytics; network detection and response (NDR); user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). Learn how LogRhythm empowers companies to be security first at logrhythm.com.
