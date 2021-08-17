BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), today announced registration is open for its fifth annual RhythmWorld 2021 Security Conference taking place Oct. 12–14, 2021. RhythmWorld is the premier conference for security professionals across industries looking to grow as practitioners and improve their organization's security operations. For the second year in a row, attendance is free and will be completely virtual to ensure members of the security community can join despite the ongoing pandemic.
Keynotes for this year's event will include renowned hacker and technology futurist, Pablos Holman, and, Theresa Payton, one of the most respected authorities on cybersecurity and the first White House female chief information officer, with additional LogRhythm and industry experts facilitating sessions such as:
- Securing the New Work Normal with Zero Trust
- How CEOs and Board Members can Ensure Security is a Priority
- Beyond Machine Learning: How Hybrid Security Analytics Boost Threat Detection
- IT & OT Convergence and SOC Readiness
- Ransomware Trends
RhythmWorld 2021 will provide in-depth learning sessions, comprehensive training and access to technical LogRhythm experts. Attendees are also invited to test drive LogRhythm's award winning NextGen SIEM Platform by participating in LogWars, a virtual capture the flag. This year, LogRhythm will also recognize outstanding security leaders and organizations through its inaugural Pinnacle Awards, featuring categories such as Security Leader of the Year, Security Program of the Year and Standout Security Use Case.
LogRhythm executives, including Mark Logan, LogRhythm CEO, James Carder, chief security officer, Cindy Zhou, chief marketing officer and Melissa Garza, chief people officer, will host sessions focused on the Zero Trust journey, inspiring women to build careers in cybersecurity, and recruiting security talent.
"Companies need resources more than ever to properly secure their networks as attack surfaces continue to widen due to digital transformation and the adoption of hybrid work models," said Mark Logan, CEO of LogRhythm. "Our conference will provide attendees from around the world the opportunity to learn from prominent industry practitioners, fellow attendees, and LogRhythm's own team of experts. We look forward to continuing to build a community within the cybersecurity industry during a year that has brought us many tough security challenges."
LogRhythm began its RhythmWorld conference series in 2017 to enable its customers to engage in peer-to-peer learning, discover security trends and best practices and help its users maximize their knowledge and use of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform. Last year during the first virtual conference, participation increased 300 percent with over 1,700 global attendees from 28 different industries.
More speakers and sessions will be announced over the coming weeks. For more information on the conference, to register or to sponsor the event, please visit logrhythm.com/rhythmworld.
