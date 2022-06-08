Registration Now Open for RhythmWorld in Denver
Boulder, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company helping busy and lean security operations teams save the day, today announced registration is open for its sixth annual RhythmWorld 2022 Security Conference taking place Sept. 13–15, 2022. RhythmWorld is the premier conference for security professionals across industries looking to grow as practitioners and improve their organization's security operations. For the first time since 2019, RhythmWorld will return to an in-person format at the Hyatt Regency Denver.
Industry luminary, Stephen Ward, will be keynoting RhythmWorld 2022. He'll offer expert insight based on his 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, physical security, fraud and technology risk in both public and private sectors. Attendees are also invited to test drive LogRhythm's award-winning SIEM Platform by participating in LogWars, a capture the flag style event.
Additionally, LogRhythm will recognize outstanding security leaders, programs and organizations making positive contributions to the industry and working to solve today's greatest security challenges through its second annual Pinnacle Awards. Submissions are currently open for categories such as Security Leader of the Year, Security Program of the Year and Standout Security Use Case, with winners announced at the conference.
"Today's security teams carry the weight of protecting our families, businesses and global communities from endless threats," said Chris O'Malley, CEO of LogRhythm. "Through our annual conference, we will give our customers and attendees the upper hand to defend against today's top threats through an interactive, engaging environment. We look forward to facilitating conversations that help security teams close workforce gaps, and increase knowledge of new attacks and techniques to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence."
LogRhythm began its RhythmWorld conference series in 2017 to enable its customers to engage in peer-to-peer learning, discover security trends and best practices and help its users maximize their knowledge and use of the LogRhythm SIEM Platform. Last year during the virtual conference, participation increased 200% from the previous year's conference.
Additional speakers and sessions will be announced over the coming weeks. Early bird pricing for conference attendees is currently available through July 1, 2022. For more information on the conference, to register or to sponsor the event, please visit logrhythm.com/rhythmworld.
