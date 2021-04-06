BOULDER, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), announced the launch of the LogRhythm Champions Network, an elite community consisting of passionate LogRhythm customers. The network, designed to facilitate peer-to-peer networking, helps participants strengthen their domain expertise and build their personal brand. The program provides direct access to LogRhythm experts and resources including discounted training, exclusive events and professional service offerings.
LogRhythm has long served as a trusted partner in helping its customers achieve their objectives through the Customer for Life philosophy with resources including worldwide user groups, free monthly training sessions and regular releases of new prebuilt security content from LogRhythm Labs. This past fall, the company made its annual RhythmWorld Security Conference free and available virtually for all participants to access the educational sessions. By establishing the Champions Network, LogRhythm aims to provide another avenue of support to help customers reach both their personal and professional goals.
"We've always been dedicated to providing our customers with the necessary resources to be successful, so we're thrilled to officially launch the LogRhythm Champions Network," said Kish Dill, chief customer officer of LogRhythm. "Our customers bring a multitude of expertise and knowledge to the table. We're excited to work with them on advocacy activities that will not only benefit their peers, but also showcase their talents."
Members enjoy a variety of benefits including year-round speaking opportunities, invitations to networking events and access to exclusive areas of the LogRhythm Community to engage with peers and exchange best practices. Public advocacy is encouraged for Champions to build their personal brand through social media, blogging and more. Champions also have the ability to influence the development of the LogRhythm solutions they work with every day with direct access to product experts, business leaders and priority access to beta programs and join advisory boards.
"Being a LogRhythm Champion is a terrific way to get a voice at the table and provide feedback directly to the LogRhythm team," said Dan Ney, enterprise technology security and risk lead, Baker Tilly. "With the security industry changing rapidly, I look forward to networking with other Champions to exchange ideas and stay on top of developments."
Membership is currently available to all customers based in North America, with plans to roll out the program to international markets later this year. To learn more about how to participate in the program, reach out to champion@logrhythm.com or visit https://logrhythm.com/champions-network/.
