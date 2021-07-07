BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LogRhythm, the company powering today's security operations centers (SOCs), announced that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2021 "Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management" research report.
SIEM technology aggregates event data produced by security devices, network infrastructure, systems and applications. The primary data source is log data, but SIEM technology can also process other forms of data, such as network telemetry data (flows and packets). Event data can be combined with contextual information about users, assets, threats, and vulnerabilities for the purposes of scoring, prioritization and expediting investigations.
The recognition by Gartner comes at an exciting time for the company. To help address the latest security risks, LogRhythm made several advancements to its offerings throughout 2020 to enhance the technical and operational aspects that matter most to its customers. With the release of LogRhythm 7.7, LogRhythm furthered its vision of giving analysts the tools to make rapid, accurate decisions with new features like Timeline View and the Node Link Graph. In January of 2021, LogRhythm acquired MistNet — a cloud-based threat detection platform — to expand its ability to deliver intelligent, machine learning-based detections and response that incorporate network detection and response (NDR), user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and MITRE ATT&CK detections to solve current and emerging security and risk challenges.
"To be recognized by Gartner as a 2021 SIEM Magic Quadrant Leader nine consecutive times, we feel it's an honor and a reflection of our ability to consistently deliver value, innovation, and support to our customers," said Mark Logan, CEO of LogRhythm. "Security practitioners face many challenges, including an everchanging threat landscape, increased compliance needs and high stress levels. LogRhythm is dedicated to ensuring our customers stay ahead of those challenges and perform their work with ease."
Last year, LogRhythm was also recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SIEM for the fourth consecutive time. This recognition is determined based on independently verified feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using the solutions they review.
About LogRhythm
LogRhythm's award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform makes the world safer by protecting organizations, employees, and customers from the latest cyberthreats. It does this by providing a comprehensive platform with the latest security functionality, including security analytics; network detection and response (NDR); user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR). Learn how LogRhythm empowers companies to be security first at logrhythm.com.
