POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation Real Estate added 170 Realtors in an acquisition of Venture Realty Group located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. LoKation has bolstered its staff by more than 125% in 2021 to support the growth, and plans will be to continually increase their cadre of Agent Support Specialist, Brokers, Payment & Accounting Departments, and Marketing Personnel to facilitate more acquisitions.
Nathan Klutznick, CEO of LoKation comments "We are excited to bring our products, tools, and technology to this new group of agents and their client base. We witness Realtors become happier and find more financial success when they become a LoKation® agent. It is insanely rewarding and drives us to become better each day. "
LoKation Real Estate has enjoyed an impressive pace of growth, especially in the last year as REALTORS® has become more accustomed to working online to complete Real Estate Transactions. Yet LoKation also recognizes the importance of having physical office space for culture and to collaborate, attend training, meeting with clients, process closings, etc. As a hybrid brokerage with a centralized business model, they retain offices in all the major cities they serve to allow for seamless use of SmartSpaces in conjunction with support just a click or call away.
The combination of cloud-based programs in conjunction with outstanding live support, culture, professional development, and other exclusive offerings has proven a winning formula for LoKation Agents. As LoKation continues to make large investments into proprietary technology, the acquisition of Venture will serve as a proof-of-concept for Realtors who do not have access to the unique opportunities it affords its agents with such exclusive platforms like LoKation Instant Offers, LoKation Connect+, and their cutting-edge online office known as The Sphere. Lokation is also one of few Brokerages in the nation that also offer full health benefits via LoKation Health Advantage.
"Since inception, LoKation recognized all Realtors are Independent Contractors...small businesses. We do not view our Agents as dollar signs, but entrepreneurs looking for great service and support. Pair that with ridiculously low fee schedules so they can reinvest in themselves - not our logo, we expect more and more Agents will find their way to LoKation" asserted Jeremy Beard, Director of Business Development.
About LoKation Real Estate
LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for Agents so they can maximize their potential. Cloud-based technology and SmartSpaces for Agents, LoKation covers all aspects of buying and selling – Real Estate, Mortgage, Title & Insurance services. LoKation is an Independent Brokerage ranking #37 per in the U.S. per Real Trends 2021 Top 500 report and has produces over $2b in sales per year. We arm our REALTORS® with the best technology and all the resources needed under one roof including the most efficient online platform for agents to operate from, allowing them to be free to conduct transactions from anywhere. LoKation gives back via our LoKation® Care's philanthropy initiatives in multiple states. Our commitment to our community, agents, and industry is evident through our actions.
