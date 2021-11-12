POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation® Real Estate is excited to announce the formation of LoKation Connect®, its new PropTech (property technology) sister company. LoKation Connect® will be operated as a separate entity with the sole focus on the development and implementation of new technology that's driving the real estate economy of today, and the future.
For consumers, LoKation Connect® is focused on developing connections to services that meet current market demands and allow consumers options, quicker service and streamlined experiences whether they are looking to sell, buy or rent property. Today, consumers expect more from their real estate agents than ever before. They want quicker service, less friction on processes including easier showings, contract processes and closing times among many other things. LoKation Connect® technology will address these items, tear down some of the existing barriers that prevent that from happening today, and focus on the inevitable shift we see coming over the next decade.
With over 12 years of hands-on experience, LoKation Real Estate has confirmed that a good real estate agent is vital in every type of real estate transaction. Just recently, large brand name technology firms have proven that our homes can't be traded by a simple algorithm and eliminating the agent. Local experience and market knowledge is a must. The role of the agents has evolved but many products, tools and brokerages have not. The goal is to keep the agent at the heart of every real estate transaction but provide them additional opportunities and income for performing tasks they may already be doing, but not receiving compensation for them.
LoKation Connect® will be announcing the name and launch date of its new applications and technologies in coming months.
About LoKation Real Estate
LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for Agents so they can maximize their potential. Cloud-based technology and SmartSpaces for Agents, LoKation covers all aspects of buying and selling – Real Estate, Mortgage, Title & Insurance services. LoKation is an Independent Brokerage ranking #37 per in the U.S. per Real Trends 2021 Top 500 report and has produced over $3b in sales per year. We arm our REALTORS® with the best technology and all the resources needed under one roof including the most efficient online platform for agents to operate from, allowing them to be free to conduct transactions from anywhere. LoKation gives back via our LoKation® Care's philanthropy initiatives in multiple states. Our commitment to our community, agents, and industry is evident through our actions.
