ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LoKation Real Estate anchored its Georgia expansion by establishing a corporate office in Alpharetta, Georgia spearheaded by recently appointed Managing Broker, Doris Armstrong, a 25+ year veteran in the real estate industry.
"I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring the unique value proposition LoKation offers its thousands of Agents in Florida and Colorado. As a 100% commission, tech-forward brokerage, we arm our Agents with an incredibly proficient online office with access to the latest industry technology, tools & resources, all the while offering excellent personal Support & Training…and keeping fees among the lowest in the Atlanta area."
LoKation Real Estate has enjoyed an impressive pace of growth, especially in the last year as REALTORS® have gotten more accustomed to working online to complete Real Estate Transactions. But LoKation also recognizes the importance of having physical office space for culture and to collaborate, attend training, meeting with clients, process closings, etc. As a hybrid-brokerage with centralized business model, they retain offices in all the major cities they serve allowing for a seamless use of SmartSpaces in conjunction with support just a click or call away.
The combination of cloud-based programs in conjunction with outstanding live support, culture, professional development, and other exclusive offerings has proven a winning formula for LoKation Agents.
"Since inception, LoKation recognized all Realtors are Independent Contractors – small businesses. We do not view our Agents as dollar signs, but entrepreneurs looking for great service and support. Pair that with ridiculously low fee schedules so they can reinvest in themselves - not our logo, we expect more and more Agents will find their way to LoKation" asserted Jeremy Beard, Director of Business Development.
About LoKation Real Estate
LoKation® Real Estate is a tech-forward brokerage that is at the forefront providing more opportunity, profitability, and support for Agents so they can maximize their potential. Cloud-based technology and SmartSpaces for Agents, LoKation covers all aspects of buying and selling – Real Estate, Mortgage, Title & Insurance services. LoKation ranks #55 per National Association of Realtor® Top 75 Independent Brokerages in the Nation (2020 report) and has produces close to $2b in sales per year. LoKation arms their REALTORS® with the best technology and all the resources needed under one roof including the most efficient online platform for agents to operate from, allowing them to be free to conduct transactions from anywhere. LoKation gives back via our LoKation® Cares philanthropy initiatives in multiple states. Our commitment to our community, agents, and industry is evident through our actions.
