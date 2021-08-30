HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lolaark Vision Inc unveiled a revolutionary new technology for Visibility Enhancement in real-time. The company has developed and is working on different prototypes to produce breakthrough results in image processing, real-time video enhancement most suitable for Marine Operations, Autonomous Vehicles, Security and Surveillance, Biomedical Imaging.
Navigation, surveillance, and security automation and remote control is constantly winning ground in today's world more than ever before. Popular examples include self-driving cars, drones, remotely operated vehicles for underwater inspections, and security cameras. Poor visibility resulting from fog, rain, snow, low or uneven illumination, underwater turbidity, can drastically compromise the decision-making ability of machines and humans, causing major accidents and loss of lives. Statistics show that over 38,700 vehicle crashes occur in the United States every year in fog alone [1].
The usage of machines requiring camera sensors is rapidly growing. The global autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow from $54.23 billion in 2019 to $556.67 billion by 2026 [2]. The drone services market from USD 4.4 billion in 2018 to USD 63.6 billion by 2025 [3]. The global video surveillance market was at $42.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $144.85 billion by 2027 [4].
All of the above indicators suggest rapid growth in the prominence with which machines based on camera sensors are being used in the modern world. However, more usage brings a higher risk to the safety of people in the proximity of these machines. As per reports, there were 37 crashes of Uber vehicles alone, in self-driving mode, between September 2016 and March 2018 [5].
Lolaark Vision Inc., suggests that a solution for these difficult conditions is not a far-fetched objective. Lolaark Vision Inc. launched on July 2, 2021 and unveiled a novel technology that can greatly improve video quality in real-time even in very harsh conditions. It enables machines, and humans operating machines remotely, to see significantly better. The foundations of Lolaark Vision's technology were initially developed as part of an academic research project conducted at the University of Houston, that the company's team converted into a prototype aiming to transform it into a series of marketable software component for navigation systems and self-driving cars.
To date, the prototype has been extensively tested for underwater inspections in murky inland and coastal US waters. A series of preliminary results indicate that the prototype increases the radius of visibility between three to four times, without introducing visual distortions. In addition, Lolaark Vision's technology has shown great results in improving the performance of surveillance systems on land in conditions such as fog and snow; visit https://lolaarkvision.com for a preview of this technology.
Lolaark Vision Inc has immense potential for vision-based mobility. Its unparalleled visibility enhancement technology is going to revolutionize the way machines look at the world. Lolaark Vision can enhance performance in any system where visual clarity and precision are a prerequisite for superior reliability and camera-based AI is key to safe and economical operations. Wesley Guntharp, Founder, and President of the Texas commercial diving says, "Lolaark Vision's technology helps our divers see, and feel safe, even in the harshest waters where visibility is less than one foot. I know this technology can be a game-changer."
Dipendra K. Singh, Founder, and owner of INET Business Solutions, Inc says, "Lolark vision is soon going to be a trendsetter where precise vision and visual machine learning is critical for research, safety, and survival. Its unparalleled vision technology is going to revolutionize the way machines look at the world."
About Lolaark Vision Inc:
Lolaark Vision Inc is a research & development company specialized in visibility enhancement for digital videos and still images. Lolaark Vision's proprietary technology was invented by Dr. Sanat Kumar Upadhyay as part of a research project with co-inventor Prof. Emanuel I. Papadakis of the University of Houston, in Texas, USA. The technology is founded on several sophisticated mathematical models and algorithmic implementations enabling visibility restoration and enhancement for a broad number of adverse visibility conditions and for all digital cameras.
Contacts:
Emanuel Papadakis
President
Corporate office:
1037 Cheshire Ln, Houston, TX, 77018
Email: info@lolaarkvision.com
Social Media Handles:
Email: info@lolaarkvision.com
Facebook: @LolaarkVision
Twitter: @LolaarkVision
Instagram: @LolaarkVision
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/68127475
Citations:
1. https://ops.fhwa.dot.gov/weather/weather_events/low_visibility.htm
2. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-vehicle-market
3. https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/global-drone-service-market-report-2019-market-is-expected-to-grow-from-usd-4-4-billion-in-2018-to-usd-63-6-billion-by-2025-at-a-cagr-of-55-9-1028147695
4. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/Video-Surveillance-market.html
5. https://www.bbc.com/news/business-50312340
Media Contact
Emanuel Papadakis, Lolaark Vision Inc, +1 7135980815, emanuel.papadakis@lolaark.com
SOURCE Lolaark Vision Inc