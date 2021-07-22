SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOLIWARE Inc., a leading seaweed-based, climate tech company replacing single-use plastics, today announced that their product, the LOLIWARE Straw, received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider the LOLIWARE Straw a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management, especially when it pertains to bioplastics and biopolymers.
The LOLIWARE Straw is designed with the future in mind: a plastic-free, decarbonized future. Built upon LOLIWARE Inc.'s foundational patented technologies which have resulted in the commercialization of seaweed-based drinking straws as replacements for petroleum-based plastic straws, the LOLIWARE Straw is home compostable, ocean safe, non-GMO, plastic-free, PLA/PHA-free, tree-free, wrapper-free, and made with natural food-grade and GRAS (FDA) ingredients.
Additionally, unlike most paper and bioplastic straws which often have an energy consumption nearly three times higher than plastic itself, the LOLIWARE Straw is designed to be carbon-negative at scale. This is enabled by LOLIWARE Inc.'s Double Carbon Delete Initiative (DCDI) to capture carbon on the back-end and avoid plastic-related emissions on the front-end. DCDI contributes to the global initiative of achieving net-zero by 2050, whilst enabling growth and socio-economic benefits to small seaweed farmers in coastal communities.
The company believes that seaweed is important for the future of the planet because of its potential to tackle our triple planetary emergency: plastic pollution, climate change, and biodiversity loss. To start with, seaweed is regenerative, fast-growing, requires no freshwater, fertilizers, or deforestation to grow, and does not compete with agriculture for resources when farmed. It captures 5 - 20 times more carbon than land-based forests per unit area, including permanently storing some of it at depth/the seafloor. Moreover, seaweed helps protect against coastal erosion and ocean acidification whilst improving water quality and providing healthy habitats for marine species.
One judge said of the LOLIWARE Straw: "This is one of the few disposable straw products on the market that checks off all the right sustainability choices."
Another added, "Based on the application, this product has the ability to set a new standard."
The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.
"With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021" says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.
About LOLIWARE Inc.
LOLIWARE Inc. is a leading seaweed-based, climate tech company replacing single-use plastics with organic demand in over 82 countries across 6 continents. The status quo that single-use products should be 'built to last' is destroying our planet. LOLIWARE has engineered a new category of high-performance products designed to disappear and be carbon negative at scale. By using seaweed to replace plastic at scale, LOLIWARE is tapping into the power of seaweed to regenerate our ocean and contribute to the decarbonization of our planet.
The company is now focused on enabling their technology to be run on existing infrastructure and is currently seeking manufacturing partnerships to scale their straw product and additional products under development.
About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards
For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.
