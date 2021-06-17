CINCINNATI, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has been named one of the Enquirer Media "Top Workplaces" in Cincinnati for the 10th consecutive year. LCS ranked fourth in the mid-size company category.
Energage identifies the area's Top Workplaces each year by going straight to the source: the employees. A survey that measures company details—including work-life balance, leadership, company values, growth opportunities, benefits, and more—collects insights from thousands of people employed at businesses of all industries and sizes throughout the Cincinnati region. Results are aggregated and announced every June. Understandably, earning the title of a Cincinnati Top Workplace is a major recruiting tool for businesses in the area.
LCS employees put the company on the Top 100 list once again in 2021 by commending the company for its commitment to culture, positive leadership, and philosophy in the Energage questionnaire. Since employees first heard about the survey opportunity in 2012, LCS has applied for inclusion—and won the distinction of a Top Cincinnati Workplace—every single year.
"We're so honored to be recognized as a top workplace for the 10th year in a row," said LCS Chief Operating Officer, Brittany Christerson. "Everything we do here at LCS and Rent Manager is for the benefit of our customers and our employees. After a year with a lot of uncertainty, I've been so impressed by everyone's adaptability. We transitioned to remote work for a year, reinvented our teambuilding events, and continued to support one another no matter the circumstances. LCS puts a lot of stock into meaningful interactions. We have the best workforce, serving the industry's best clients—we couldn't be happier!"
LCS has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth for the last 20 years—a statistic company leadership accounts to its flourishing employee base, which jumped from 25 employees in 2006, to 417 as of June 2021. With new products, software enhancements, and the Rent Manager User Conference in Colorado Springs on the horizon, LCS is proving itself to be unstoppable force in the property management technology industry.
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.
LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 30,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.
