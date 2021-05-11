CINCINNATI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, is pleased to announce that two members of the LCS executive team have been honored with coveted Stevie® Awards from the American Business Awards®.
LCS President & CEO, Dave Hegemann, received a Gold Stevie Award for Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, LCS Chief Operating Officer (COO), Brittany Christerson, was honored as the Gold Maverick of the Year for Business Products Industries.
Fostering a company culture that paves the way for professional growth; open communication; and a work-hard, play-hard atmosphere has always been important to Hegemann and Christerson. As LCS shifted to remote work in 2020, they both ensured that the organization's carefully honed and crafted culture remained intact. Nearly overnight, they worked with the LCS executive team to develop procedures and protocols that allowed the company's 380 employees to work safely from home during the surging pandemic. They supported the development of 12 virtual company events and transformed the monthly All-Hands company meeting into an engaging virtual experience.
While COVID-19 presented challenges that resulted in downsizing at other companies, LCS continued to add jobs—even after adapting to remote workspaces in March. LCS also saw continued growth in 2020 under Hegemann and Christerson's leadership in many facets of the business, including supporting more than 30,000 Rent Manager users and seeing a 17.8% growth in the LCS workforce. All of this was accomplished while sustaining the company's 20-year uninterrupted streak of double-digit annual revenue growth.
"I am so humbled by this national recognition and to lead such an incredible team. LCS and Rent Manager would not be the powerhouses that they are today without our employees' tenacity, innovation, and desire to create best-in-class solutions for our customers. I'm very grateful for their effort," said Hegemann.
The American Business Awards are the United States' premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.
Nicknamed "The Stevies" after the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2021 winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/ABA.
