LCS takes home three Stevie Awards in the 20th American Business Awards
CINCINATTI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager property management software and other business-critical technologies, was awarded a Silver Stevie Award in the Conferences & Meetings – Educational Event category, and two Bronze Stevie Awards in the Corporate & Community – Corporate Event and Customer Service Department of the Year categories.
The Rent Manager User Conference team was extremely grateful to host the event in 2021, after having to cancel the 2020 conference due to COVID-19. RMUC.21 took place from November 9–12, 2021, at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO. Our attendee goal was originally set at 800 participants. We reached that goal in early September 2021 (one month prior to the registration cutoff) and welcomed 1,019 attendees, sponsors, and industry experts (18% over goal) to The Broadmoor. RMUC.21 also incorporated a trade show-like exhibit—mirroring the format of other larger conferences in our industry—where our 52 event sponsors showcased their offerings to enthusiastic attendees.
Rent Manager's Customer Support department works tirelessly to assist customers with best practice guidance and troubleshooting technical issues. In 2021, the team averaged 10,000 ticket closures per month and received a 98.83% customer satisfaction rate from end-of-interaction surveys.
"LCS and Rent Manager would not be the powerhouses they are today without our employees' tenacity, innovation, and desire to create best-in-class solutions for our customers," said LCS President and CEO, Dave Hegemann. "I'm extremely grateful for their dedication and to have earned this recognition at a national level."
Organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry submitted more than 3,700 nominations for consideration in a wide range of categories for the 2022 American Business Awards.
Nicknamed "The Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.
Details about the American Business Awards and the full list of 2022 winners are available at stevieawards.com/ABA.
About LCS
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.
LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 40,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.
For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.
About The Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Media Contact
Sam Shannon, London Computer Systems, 513-583-1482, sam.shannon@lcs.com
SOURCE London Computer Systems