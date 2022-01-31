CINCINNATI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has been named a 2022 Top Workplace USA award winner.
Each year, Top Workplaces across the country are identified by going straight to the source: the employees. Award winners are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures crucial company details, including work-life balance, leadership, company values, execution, growth opportunities, and more.
LCS is a forward-thinking technology company that proudly promotes open-door communication, career development coaching, and hybrid work options.
On a local level, The Enquirer Media has recognized LCS as a Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplace in the midsize business category for 10 consecutive years. This is the company's first national Top Workplace recognition.
"We are so honored to be selected as a 2022 Top Workplace USA award winner," said LCS Chief Operating Officer, Brittany Christerson. "Our employees, their ideas, and their commitment to serving our customers is deeply valued. I'm thrilled that their dedication and hard work are being recognized on a national level—they absolutely deserve it."
LCS has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth for the last 20 years—a statistic company leadership accounts to its flourishing employee base, which jumped from 25 employees in 2006, to 363 as of January 2022. With new products, software enhancements, and the 14th Rent Manager User Conference on the horizon, LCS is an unrelenting force in the property management technology industry.
About LCS
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.
LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 30,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.
For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.
