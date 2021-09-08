CINCINNATI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager property management software and other business critical technologies, has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze Award for excellence in the Best Unique or Innovative Learning & Development program—specifically, for Rent Manager's expertly designed and executed Virtual Classrooms and Feedback Mode.
The Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards recognize the top organizations across categories who have implemented compelling training/learning/talent strategies that yielded measurable results. Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, as well as Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: Fit to the Needs, Design of the Program, Delivery of the Program, Measurable Benefits, and Overall Positive Impact. Rent Manager's all-encompassing Virtual Classrooms curriculum and continued commitment to customer training resulted in this Excellence in Learning win.
The Rent Manager Virtual Classroom program offers customers three comprehensive courses: Rent Manager Bootcamp, Fee-Based Management, and Scripting. Bootcamp is a crash course in Rent Manager. The 6-hour online training session is conducted across three days by a certified Rent Manager expert. Learners get to know the basics of database setup, accounts receivable, payables, and the tenant lifecycle. Fee-Based Management covers setting up owner accounts, calculating management fees, and paying owners, while the Scripting course dives into Rent Manager's built-in script-writing tools, creating custom letters, and more.
Each Virtual Classroom course has an accompanying digital workbook. While customers practice their new knowledge in a test database and complete the workbook activities, the Virtual Classroom's automated Feedback Mode provides users with task scoring and detailed method explanations. As learners finish the activities included in Feedback Mode, Rent Manager trainers have real-time access to completed data. Shifting from manual to automated course grading completely revolutionized the program.
"Our team has worked tirelessly to create connected resources that foster a dynamic, comprehensive learning environment for our customers. We are honored to receive a recognition as influential as the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, and will continue working to ensure our customers have a top-notch Rent Manager experience," said LCS Training Manager, Ali Ferryman.
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 1–3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.
About LCS
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.
LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 40,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.
For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development,
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and
practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for
career advancement. (http://www.brandonhall.com)
Media Contact
Sam Shannon, London Computer Systems, 513-583-1482, sam.shannon@lcs.com
SOURCE London Computer Systems