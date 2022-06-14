LCS is home to some of Cincinnati's best and brightest, and is continuously recognized as one of the best places to work in the tristate area.
CINCINNATI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has been named one of the Enquirer Media "Top Workplaces" for the 11th consecutive year.
On behalf of Enquirer Media, Energage identifies the area's best places to work each year by going straight to the source: the employees. A survey that measures company details—including work-life balance, leadership, company values, growth opportunities, benefits, and more—collects insights from thousands of people employed at businesses of all industries and sizes throughout the Cincinnati region. Results are aggregated and announced every June. Achieving the title of a Cincinnati Top Workplace is a major recruiting tool for businesses in the area.
The LCS staff commended the company for its commitment to culture, positive leadership, and philosophy in the Energage questionnaire. Since employees first heard about the survey opportunity in 2012, LCS has applied for inclusion in the candidate group—and has earned the Top Cincinnati Workplace distinction—every single year.
"We're so honored to be recognized as a top workplace for the 11th year in a row," said LCS Chief Operating Officer, Brittany Christerson. "Our employees continue to be LCS' strongest asset. We employ incredible people from all different backgrounds, career paths, and walks of life. Everyone is helpful and determined to do their best, and we try to invest that same level of care back into our employees."
LCS has enjoyed double-digit revenue growth for the last two decades—a statistic company leadership accounts to its flourishing employee base. With new products; software enhancements; and the Rent Manager User Conference in Orlando, Florida on the horizon; LCS is proving itself an unstoppable force in the technology industry.
About LCS
Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) is a developer of business-critical software used in all 50 states and several markets throughout the world. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and enterprise-level hosting solutions via its Sentry Data Center.
LCS also provides complete network design, implementation, and support services, and custom website development through its IT Services and Web Design Services divisions. With more than 40,000 users, LCS combines best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.
For more information about LCS, please call 800-669-0871 or visit LCS.com.
