CINCINNATI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has won a coveted HW Tech 100 Award from HousingWire magazine. The Rent Manager team was recognized for accelerating database conversion efforts for customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and offering enhanced software functionality through its advanced API program.
Despite the immense challenges endured in 2020, LCS emerged stronger and more resilient. While we continued to focus on optimizing customer experiences and advancing our leading product—Rent Manager property management software—our primary efforts shifted to supporting our software users with free enhancements and feature utilization during this unprecedented period.
On March 30, 2020, LCS initiated an accelerated Rent Manager conversion effort. We offered free database conversions from Rent Manager Xi to Rent Manager 12—the most feature-rich and powerful version of the program. In all, our Conversions Specialists helped more than 460 customers convert to Rent Manager 12 in 2020. These brand-new Rent Manager 12 users were able to access the unparalleled benefits of the program's digital communication capabilities, such as mass emailing features, web chat, texting, and phone broadcasts sent directly from the software. Shifting from face-to-face to online communications with their renters was straightforward and immediate thanks to the platform upgrade.
At the start of 2020, Rent Manager had 91 integrated technology providers that offered enhanced functionality through our Application Programming Interface (API) program, with 653 customers employing one or more integrated tech resource. Rent Manger is also the first program in the industry to market an in-software application marketplace, directly connecting our providers with our customers from within Rent Manager. This resource for ultimate customizability experienced a 17% increase in membership in 2020, a 56% rise in customer utilization, and 84% increase in revenue. To date, 1,067 Rent Manager customers utilize integrated tech resources.
