LONDON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning London presentation design agency, the Presentation Experts, is giving away their best pitch deck design ever, for free. Anyone can download it directly from their website.
An engaging, immersive pitch deck is crucial for entrepreneurs seeking investment for their start-ups. To convince investors, a pitch presentation should draw listeners in and tell a story. For some entrepreneurs, telling their company's story with impressive visuals and animations isn't an easy task, but it's still necessary.
For those pitches that need interactive design to win over investors, the Presentation Experts has launched their best pitch deck ever, completely free for entrepreneurs and start-ups to download from their website. The Presentation Experts is a London-based presentation and PowerPoint design agency specialising in investment and sales pitches for entrepreneurs and start-ups.
The free pitch deck contains 21 ready-made, animated, slides that any start-up can modify for their needs. The template slides are fully customisable and editable with either Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides. With a complete design theme running throughout the pitch deck, all a company has to do is fill in their text and add their key statistics.
With templates such as company introduction, market size opportunity, competitive advantages, product overview, business model, and key financial forecast chart, entrepreneurs will have all the slides they need in this free pitch deck to create an attractive visual aid for their investment pitch.
"A great pitch deck is concise and makes it very easy for the audience or reader to understand what's important very quickly," said Holly Faulkner, Director of Presentation Experts. The free pitch deck, "has a very strong style that is consistent throughout, something that really brings the whole pitch deck together. It tells a story." In addition to having a strong style, the pitch deck is fully adaptable. Start-ups need only add their own branding language, and the responsive stylistic elements already in place will emphasise their message.
Presentation Experts is a leading presentation design agency with a team of experts who specialise in creating dynamic presentations. The agency is led by in-house presentation designers and works with organisations from every industry of every size, from small tech start-ups to large corporations. They've helped brands like Sainsbury's, the UK National Health Service (NHS), Bulgari, Arla, Deutsche Bank, and many more.
The Presentation Experts also assists entrepreneurs and start-ups with virtual presentations — a must in this day in age. Companies can rest assured that the free, downloadable pitch deck from the Presentation Experts is perfect for remote or virtual investment pitches as well as in-person ones. With each project they work on, this London presentation design agency always aims for the same goal: to help clients tell their stories.
Organisations who'd like to benefit from the best pitch deck the Presentation Experts has ever created — for free — can download it from the Presentation Experts website.
