CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), the North American leader in residential real estate software, today announced its expanded partnership with SIGNiX, the largest digital signature provider in North America. More than 1.4 million realtors using Lone Wolf and their clients will now have access to SIGNiX's Remote Online Notary (RON) technology.
"At Lone Wolf, we are dedicated to providing realtors with everything they need to run and build their business, and the addition of SIGNiX's eNotaryDoX helps us fulfill that mission," said Lone Wolf CEO Jimmy Kelly. "Now more than ever, it's critical for realtors to have the necessary tools to work remotely. SIGNiX's state-of-the-art solutions provides our realtors and their clients with access to secure and reliable technology, regardless of their location."
SIGNiX's eNotaryDoX provides notaries with the ability to notarize documents remotely and safely, through its patented digital signature technology. The partnership provides Lone Wolf realtors and their clients with access to unlimited copies of notarized documents, identity authentication, digital signatures, video recording, and a secure e-journal to track all entries. For more than 10 years, Lone Wolf users and their clients have had access to SIGNiX's digital signatures.
"We are grateful for Lone Wolf's ongoing partnership, and for the opportunity to provide millions of realtors and their clients with access to eNotaryDox," said SIGNiX CEO Jay Jumper. "SIGNiX's technology was designed with realtors in mind, and it has been proven to help realtors efficiently service their existing client base, while growing their businesses organically."
About Lone Wolf Technologies
Lone Wolf Technologies, a Stone Point Capital company, is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.4 million real estate professionals across Canada and the U.S. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are in Cambridge, ON and Dallas, TX. For more information, please visit http://www.lwolf.com.
About SIGNiX
SIGNiX was founded with a mission to bring safe, secure digital signatures and eNotary solutions to highly regulated industries, including real estate, title, wealth management, financial services, government healthcare and life sciences. SIGNiX owns eight patents and is the largest cloud-based digital signature provider in North America.
