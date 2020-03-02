MELVILLE, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing innovative leadership on Long Island, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is delighted to announce that Seymour Liebman—executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc.—has been named to the Long Island Press 2019 PowerList in its Innovator category. This annual award honors Long Island's most influential and impactful leaders from a range of industries. This year's honor marks the eighth consecutive year that Liebman and Canon U.S.A. have been acknowledged by the Long Island Press for being a powerful member of Long Island's innovation economy.
"To be recognized among Long Island's most respected and successful leaders on the Long Island Press PowerList once again is a great honor and a true testament to our company's dedication to digital innovation excellence," said Liebman. "Canon U.S.A. is and will always be committed to providing digital imaging solutions that adhere to the needs of our customers now and into the future and we look forward to continuing our contribution to the local Long Island community throughout 2020 and beyond. I would like to congratulate all the fellow honorees and the thank Long Island Press for this distinguished accolade."
Now in its 17th year, the annual Long Island Press PowerList honors some of Long Island's most influential leaders in business politics, education, healthcare and not-for-profit and the impact and influence they have made on our Island existence over the past year.
In 2017, Liebman was inducted into the Long Island Press PowerList Hall of Fame. This honor acknowledges the select few who have been named to the PowerList at least five times. Mr. Liebman is responsible for legal affairs and corporate administration functions for Canon U.S.A. and currently serves as chairman and CEO of BriefCam Ltd., a Canon group company, which provides solutions for rapid review and search of surveillance video. Mr. Liebman is also Senior Managing Executive Officer of Canon Inc., the Japan-based parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Mr. Liebman's leadership continues to help strengthen the Company's position as an imaging industry and innovation leader.
In addition to his roles at Canon U.S.A., Inc. and Canon Inc., Mr. Liebman serves as a board member for various local councils and associations, including the Touro Law Center, on which he serves on the Board of Governors; the Information Technology Industry Council; and the Council of Overseers for the Tilles Center. Mr. Liebman also serves as vice chairman of the Long Island Association.
