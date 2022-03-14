The song is geared to anyone who is familiar with recovery, self-help, and overcoming personal struggles.
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Powerless" …is available on all digital music streaming platforms on #musicmonday (Monday, 3/14/2022)
"Powerless is a pop/rock vocal ballad that deserves your undivided attention. It is my first single as a music artist. I am a testament that it is never too late to pursue your dreams," John Beyer said.
Dynamic artist and daily songwriter, Benjamin Hey! (Laverne Cox, The Punisher, Billboard) is the co-writer of "Powerless." The song was co-produced with the help of extraordinary music producer, Arthur Pingrey (Sia, Norah Jones, Flo-Rida).
"I grew up on Elton John, Billy Joel, and Barry Manilow. My love for music comes from my mother who would 'make me' (although I truly loved to) sing along with Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, and many other music legends.
"Although life took me in another direction, my passion and love for music has never waned. It's only bubbled up to the surface more and more in the past few years. When my beautiful daughter became a bride, I was inspired to write an original song that would be used for our father-daughter dance. It was actually the first song that I had ever written and I have not stopped since.
"I truly hope that Powerless finds its audience and gives listeners the reminder that they are never truly alone."
The lyric video for Powerless can be streamed on Youtube https://youtu.be/JK0gh5G9paA
For any info or press inquiries, please contact:
Official website:
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12908830
Press release distributed by PRLog
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/long-island-sexagenarian-john-beyer-releases-his-debut-song-and-lyric-videopowerless-301501844.html
SOURCE JOHN BEYER MUSIC, LTD