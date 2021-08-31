ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading consulting company behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced the arrival of its newest product to market, Rebus Inventory Operations.
Rebus Inventory Operations provides protection from massive financial risk with improved inventory fulfillment and traceability. With the push of a button, Rebus customers can update inventory statuses and create status changes across their entire distribution network – anywhere, anytime, and for any system or partner. The development and ultimate launch of the new product was driven by market demand and customer requests.
"We have deep expertise in warehouse operations, and proven success solving similar data and communications problems with The Rebus Platform's Warehouse Visibility and Intelligent Labor," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "This experience prompted one of the largest multinational food manufacturers in the world to request a partnership to create a solution for inventory quality assurance. We were able to solve in two weeks what they had been trying to accomplish for two years."
Wakefield added, "We're proud to be the leader in warehouse visibility and are fortunate that we get to help some amazing global brands manage their processes, their people, and now their products."
The announcement comes on the heels of the most successful financial year in the company's almost 20-year history.
More on the announcement, including how companies are already benefiting from the solution, will be shared at the first annual Rebus User Conference, NOW 2021, in Nashville in October.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is a unified, real-time warehouse visibility technology company that also provides implementation and consulting services across the entire supply chain. The Rebus Platform, built by Longbow, connects disparate systems across the distribution network, allowing logistics professionals to have unparalleled access to view and manage their warehouse like never before. Longbow is committed to providing exceptional experiences for distribution teams with unified, real-time visibility into warehouse operations and through expert end-to-end supply chain implementations and consulting.
