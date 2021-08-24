ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longbow Advantage, the brand behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, today announced that new strides were set in its fiscal 2021 Q4 with a 70 percent annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase year over year, a record-setting quarter for the company. Among the other Q4 FY21 achievements:
- Two of the largest food manufacturing companies globally demonstrated their faith in the company and committed to their use of Rebus Intelligent Labor, expanding into global deployments and displacing market incumbents.
- One of the largest multi-national food and beverage corporations in the world chose Longbow as its partner in Labor Planning, underpinning their expansion of The Rebus Platform's Intelligent Labor, the world's smartest labor management system, into global markets.
- An expansion of Warehouse Control Tower with investments from two of the largest global manufacturers due to Longbow's innovative approach to uniquely monitor infrastructure, application configuration, and operational performance in the warehouse.
- Nine new and expanded Rebus Platform customers, including several strategic Intelligent Labor customers and new customer brands across the US and the United Kingdom.
"Rebus is solving problems in ways our competitors cannot and we continue to dominate the food and beverage space," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "Beyond our amazing Q4 FY21, we have an even stronger pipeline coming into Q1. We're very proud of our team and look forward to working with our customers to continue defining the industry of real-time use of supply chain data."
The Rebus Platform is a pioneering SaaS-based data services platform designed from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the supply chain industry and logistics professionals. Built to connect to any supply chain execution software, Rebus can aggregate and harmonize all logistical data. This results in real-time visibility to critical data needed for better business decisions.
In particular, Longbow Advantage expects to see a growing need for its Rebus Intelligent Labor solution as supply chains continue to experience repercussions from the ongoing pandemic.
According to Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, "As labor availability constraints increase, the need for improved forecasting will explode." Further it is stated, "Rudimentary labor forecasting tools like spreadsheets are no longer sufficient, given the volatile labor markets most companies operate in today." As such, Gartner makes the following user recommendations in terms of Warehouse Labor Forecasting technologies:
- Given the paucity of solutions, companies will have to very flexible in their evaluations;
- Avoid defining rigid requirements unless you are willing to build a solution. There might not be anything even close to what you have thought of, but there might be a solution that can still and add value; and
- Focus on vendors that have expertise in warehousing because the data model will be the gating factor, not the mathematical models that are ubiquitous in many cases.
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage provides high-quality supply chain software implementations and develops the only data services platform designed and developed by IT and supply chain experts, Rebus®. With Rebus as a robust supply chain visibility platform, Longbow can provide its customers with an unforgettable experience that changes the landscape of how they run their supply chain operations. Longbow equips customers with a deep layer of insight into even the most complex distribution network's real-time workings and consolidates legacy processes. For more information, go to http://www.longbowadvantage.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.
