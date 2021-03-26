ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longbow Advantage today announced that the company has achieved Global Advanced Accreditation for Blue Yonder's Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS). Today, Longbow is the only U.S. partner that has achieved this level of accreditation and one of only two globally.
This accreditation gives Blue Yonder WMS customers a clear option for a proven partner to help with their WMS projects. It also sets Longbow Advantage apart from other partners in their ability to provide a breadth of resources more deeply knowledgeable in Blue Yonder's WMS than anyone else in the market.
"Becoming the first and only partner in the US and Canada to achieve Advanced Accreditation is a massive achievement for our consulting and implementation teams," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "I'm proud of the work they've done to cultivate and maintain such deep knowledge of Blue Yonder's WMS and I'm thrilled about what this means for the ongoing support we provide our clients and, in turn, their customers."
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is known for providing high-quality supply chain software implementations and developing the only data services software designed and developed by IT and supply chain experts, Rebus®. With Rebus as a robust supply chain visibility platform, Longbow can provide their customers with an unforgettable experience that changes the landscape of how they run their supply chain operations. Longbow provides customers with a deep layer of insight into the real-time workings of the most complex distribution network and consolidates legacy processes with Rebus®.
