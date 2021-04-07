TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For pharmaceutical and medical device companies, navigating the neurology clinical trial space in the wake of COVID-19 requires balancing between critical study milestones and patient safety. With the post-pandemic landscape becoming the new clinical trial status quo, neurology research must now execute the best strategies available to adapt and pivot quickly across all central nervous system (CNS) studies.
Common challenges to traditional clinical trials, ranging from recruitment and engagement to treatment and compliance, take on added complexity in the post-COVID-19 landscape. Today's neurological studies now need to take into account the patient burden, clinical site safety, and even pre-existing neurological conditions caused by the COVID-19 infection to reach successful trial completion.
This free webinar will take a deep dive into what neurological clinical trials will look like beyond COVID-19 protocols, focusing on key topics related to:
- The recruitment landscape – exploring new solutions for patient enrollment, engagement and diversity across neurological studies
- The decentralized landscape – assessing and monitoring patient responses using remote solutions to optimize neurological studies
- The therapeutic landscape – addressing treatment across neurological trials
Join expert speakers from Biorasi, Jimmy El Hokayem, Ph.D., Head of the Neurology and Regenerative Medicine Centers of Excellence and Associate Director of Program Development and Ole Isacson, MD, Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at Harvard Medical School in a live webinar on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Looking Ahead at the Neurology Clinical Trial Space in the Post-COVID-19 Landscape.
