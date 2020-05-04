SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., the leader in mobile security, today announced that its Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security offering achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Joint Advisory Board (JAB) Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO). Lookout is now available on the FedRAMP Marketplace.
FedRAMP aims to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations, increase confidence in cloud solution security, and ensure consistent application of existing security practices. There are two types of FedRAMP Authorizations: a P-ATO granted by the JAB and an Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) issued by individual agencies. Lookout has earned a JAB P-ATO, which demonstrates the company's elite ability to provide holistic mobile security protection to government agencies.
The JAB, which includes representatives from the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the General Services Administration (GSA), conducts one of the industry's most comprehensive risk assessments of a cloud service offering (CSO).
"Lookout's FedRAMP JAB P-ATO comes at a critical time as federal agencies scramble to address the security challenges that come with shifting millions of employees and contractors to telework," said Jim Dolce, CEO at Lookout. "We're ready to help our federal agencies pursue the benefits of telework in a mobile-first world."
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security enables agencies to gain visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk, apply policies to measurably reduce that risk, and integrate into existing security and mobile management solutions.
"We pursued the JAB P-ATO to enable the widest range of government agencies to quickly deploy our Mobile Endpoint Security solution," said Bob Stevens, Vice President of Americas at Lookout.
The journey to a mobile-first government workplace is already well underway. Initiatives and programs such as NIST's Mobile Device Security for Enterprises and The Presidential Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity encourage government entities to implement secure mobile technology to improve communication within agencies and increase productivity across departments. As a result, there are more devices than ever accessing government networks, and traditional perimeter-based security solutions are no longer adequate because they cannot simply be migrated to mobile operating systems. As a result, federal agencies must implement security that was architected specifically for the modern mobile-first world.
To learn more about Lookout's FedRAMP compliance information and work with government agencies, please visit: https://www.lookout.com/products/government-solutions.
