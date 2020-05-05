SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc., the leader in mobile security, today announced that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2020 Mobile 100 list in the Security and Device Management category. The CRN® Mobile 100 list is the go-to resource for solution providers looking for products from technology suppliers that best meet their mobility needs.
Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security was featured on the annual list alongside offerings from the top technology vendors that supply innovative mobile services and solutions to the market. A panel of CRN® editors carefully selected the products for this list with a focus on four categories: Mobile Hardware, Mobile Security and Device Management, Mobile Software and Services, and Mobile Development Platforms.
Today's workforce demands a flexible work environment, with secure devices and networks that offer protection wherever work takes them, particularly with so many employees now working from home. The Mobile 100 list offers solution providers valuable insight into the best products and services available to manage and protect the highly mobile landscape of today's business world.
"The vendors featured on CRN's 2020 Mobile 100 list support companies with the mobility services and protection they need to compete in today's market," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of our entire team, I want to congratulate these elite companies for their commitment to bringing innovative and secure products to their customers."
The number of security incidents involving mobile devices continues to increase year-over-year. According to Verizon, one in three organizations admit to suffering a compromise due to a mobile device. Lookout protects customers' data in a mobile-first, cloud-first world in which traditional enterprise security controls have no impact. With essential business applications and sensitive, critical data migrating to the cloud, and 5G wireless networks deployments underway, securing mobile endpoints is imperative and no longer optional.
"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leader in mobile endpoint security," said Firas Azmeh, senior vice president of partnerships at Lookout. "This acknowledges our commitment to delivering purpose-built security solutions to protect against targeted cyberattacks that exploit the employees' most trusted devices – their smartphones and tablets. This recognition comes at an important time when most employees work from home and depend on their mobile device for multi-factor authentication, messaging applications and data access for work."
The 2020 Mobile 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/Mobile100.
