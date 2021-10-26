SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loom, the video communication platform for async work, today announced the general availability of the loomSDK as well as three strategic partnerships with InVision, Netlify, and Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK). These new partners are already leveraging loomSDK to improve user communication across their platforms. The self-serve SDK, launched in beta earlier this year, makes it easy to implement Loom's speedy, seamless, and reliable video messaging infrastructure within web apps and enterprise platforms in less than a day.
"We're excited to give our work marketplace customers access to Loom natively on the Upwork platform," said Sam Bright, chief product and experience officer at Upwork. "Global demand for working with highly-skilled independent talent has dramatically increased, partly as a result of the shift to remote work. To help accommodate that shift, we sought to make it easier for clients and remote freelancers to communicate, collaborate and deliver feedback across geographies and timezones. We expect this integration with Loom to lead to faster completion of complex knowledge work due to fewer and shorter communication cycles between clients and talent."
LoomSDK is designed to give enterprises and developers a simple, self-service way to integrate asynchronous video communication with existing platforms and applications, or build entirely new startups rooted in Loom's platform. Now generally available, loomSDK is available via both free and paid options. Companies can bring world-class video messaging to their teams, customers, and applications in less than a day.
LoomSDK delivers the ability to:
- Build async video into your applications. Fast, reliable video messaging is extremely difficult to build from the ground up. LoomSDK is the easiest way to implement world-class video infrastructure and UI to your platform in just 20 lines of code.
- Enable faster, more effective user communication. In most jobs, more than 50 percent of a worker's time is spent talking about work in meetings instead of actually creating or doing. Integrating Loom reduces meetings and boosts user productivity in your app leading to improved customer satisfaction.
- Connect people. Looms add personalized collaboration to your application, humanizing user interactions and adding nuance to explain complex concepts with ease.
"Video is quickly becoming an essential layer for next-generation communication, collaboration, and productivity apps. Millions of knowledge workers are already using async video to connect with each other, build better products, and share information," said Loom CEO Joe Thomas. "Today's category leaders know this, but it's incredibly costly and time-consuming to build video from scratch. We designed loomSDK to make it easy for anyone to implement async video messaging within their application and give their users a better way to work."
At InVision, the product team noticed that users were sharing Freehand boards with a Loom video to explain and summarize the board.
"By integrating Loom natively into Freehand," said Jeff Chow, SVP Product, InVision, "we're equipping professionals with the ability to seamlessly add rich video context for their teams and projects further blurring the lines between synchronous and asynchronous work."
"With more globally distributed teams, asynchronous collaboration is essential for developers and web teams to build and ship faster and more efficiently. At Netlify, Deploy Previews are core to collaborative development processes. Adding Loom to Netlify Deploy Previews reduces friction for reviewers and empowers developers with more context and higher-quality feedback," said Akram Hassan, Vice President of Product, Netlify.
To learn more about loomSDK and how to implement async video for work within your own platform, visit http://www.loom.com/sdk.
About Loom
Loom is the video communication platform for async work that helps companies communicate better at scale. Loom makes it easy to record quick videos of your screen and camera and instantly share them with a link. More than 15M users across more than 200k companies around the world trust Loom to share feedback, updates, intros, training, and more – every day. Founded in late 2015, Loom has raised $203M from world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Iconic, and Coatue. To learn more please visit http://www.loom.com
