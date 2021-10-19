SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loom, the video communication platform for async work, today announced the launch of the Loom Creator Program. The program gives users who already love creating video content with Loom the ability to earn rewards for sharing the platform with their audiences. Those who join the program — bloggers, affiliates, influencers, and video content creators — have the opportunity to continue building and monetizing their own content brand while earning money by referring new users.
"One of the most rewarding parts of the growth we've seen at Loom in the past year has been watching a core group of passionate and engaged content creators emerge within our broader user base. These are the people who not only love using Loom in their own professional and creative work, but also love sharing the platform with others. We believe they should be rewarded for that, and we also want to reach a whole new set of audiences together," said Rebecca Kline, SVP Marketing at Loom. "The Loom Creator Program is designed to make it easy for creators to monetize their own brand while they continue to spread the word about the way async video helps them communicate better and faster."
The Loom Creator Program is built for two groups: Bloggers & Affiliates, who can earn 15 percent recurring commission for every paid user referred to Loom in their first year; and Influencers & Content Creators, who will be able to earn monetary rewards by creating content about Loom. Getting on board is easy:
- Apply to Join the Program: Record a Loom introducing yourself and sharing how you'll promote Loom. Once you're onboarded, you'll get your unique tracking link so you can get started.
- Share Loom With Your Audience: Access creative assets and materials to help you create new content and share the Loom love.
- Make Money: Start tracking your progress and payouts in the dashboard.
To learn more about the program and sign up today, visit loom.com/creator-program.
About Loom
Loom is the video communication platform for async work that helps companies communicate better at scale. Loom makes it easy to record quick videos of your screen and camera and instantly share them with a link. More than 14M users across more than 200k companies around the world trust Loom to share feedback, updates, intros, training, and more – every day. Founded in late 2015, Loom has raised $203M from world-class investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, Iconic, and Coatue. To learn more please visit http://www.loom.com
