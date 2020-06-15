SOLNA, Sweden, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 17, 2020, it was announced that Loomis, through the wholly owned subsidiary Loomis Sverige AB, entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Nokas Värdehantering AB. The transaction was subject to ownership approval by the Swedish Financial Authority.

The approval has now been obtained and the acquisition was completed June 15, 2020.

CONTACT:
 Kristian  Ackeby
CFO
Mobile: +46-70-569-69-98   
Email: kristian.ackeby@loomis.com

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1-281-795 -580
Email: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-completes-the-acquisition-of-nokas-vardehantering-in-sweden,c3134380

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3134380/1264346.pdf

Loomis completes the acquisition of Nokas Värdehantering in Sweden

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.