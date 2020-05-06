SOLNA, Sweden, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
January - March 2020
Revenue for the first quarter amounted to SEK 5,329 million compared to SEK 5,006 million the corresponding period the previous year. Real growth was 2 percent (5) and organic growth was 0 percent (2).
Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 589 million (564) and the operating margin was 11.0 percent (11.3).
Income before taxes amounted to SEK 490 million (509) and income after taxes was SEK 365 million (379).
Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 4.85 (5.04).
Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 768 million (30), equivalent to 134 percent (5) of operating income (EBITA)2).
As previously communicated, the Board of Directors has resolved to withdraw its proposal on dividend of SEK 11 per share for 2019 and a final decision on distribution of dividend is expected to take place on an extraordinary general meeting when the consequences of the corona pandemic have become more clear.
The on-going corona pandemic had, for the group in total, a limited negative effect on revenues and operating result during the quarter.
Kristoffer Wadman, who currently has the position as Chief Innovation Officer, will leave Group Management and enter into the position as Director of Marketing for Loomis initiatives within digital payment platforms.
1) Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.
2) The key financial number and the ratio are reported exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.
