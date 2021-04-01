SOLNA, Sweden, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis' Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 is now available at www.loomis.com.

Upcoming information to be released:

Interim Report January - March                        May 6, 2021

Interim Report January - June                          July 23, 2021

Interim Report January - September               November 3, 2021

April 1, 2021

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3318927

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3318927/1396431.pdf

Loomis Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3318927/9f13612859f47e42.pdf

20210401 PR Årsredovisning en

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2020-301260329.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.