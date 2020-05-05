Seasoned Clean Energy Executive Brings Extensive Background in Manufacturing, Sourcing and Scaling Operations
VANCOUVER, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Loop Energy, a mobile-power company providing hydrogen fuel cell based solutions for the medium-to-heavy duty vehicle market, announced today that Daryl Musselman, PhD, PEng, has joined the company as Vice President Engineering, effective immediately. Dr. Musselman will be responsible for guiding the strategic planning and execution of Loop's product roadmap as well as building the engineering team to support increased product development and sales.
"We are thrilled to welcome Daryl to Loop's executive team as we activate the commercial production of our hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the industrial trucking and bus sectors," said Ben Nyland, President and CEO of Loop Energy. "As demand for commercially-viable zero-emission solutions continues to grow, Daryl's expertise within the energy business will help us strengthen our engineering team and deliver a product line that enables us to surpass our growth milestones in the years to come."
With a multi-decade engineering career in which he architected next-generation product designs and their manufacture, Dr. Musselman also brings a distinguished record of executive management having served a number of clean energy companies as they grew their teams, expanded product offerings, and scaled product manufacturing. Most recently he served as Vice President Operations and Engineering for Svante where he was responsible for the engineering design, start-up and safe operation of their carbon capture plants, while building significant organic growth to support increased customer demand.
Daryl Musselman remarked, "Loop Energy has developed a zero-emission fuel cell solution that is fundamentally transforming medium and heavy-duty powertrains in vehicle applications. I look forward to working with a company that has such great passion and helping to expand their product solutions and manufacturing to help the company deliver on its value proposition."
