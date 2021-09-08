TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loopio, the leader in RFP response software, has announced advanced updates to its unique-to-the-market integration with Seismic, the global leader in sales enablement. Together, Loopio and Seismic offer the only complete, end-to-end solution for sales content management, coaching and training, proactive content delivery, and sales proposal creation. The integration allows companies to connect their sales technology stack with two industry-leading providers that are strategically aligned.
The latest iteration of the integration allows customers to share and use sales and response content across the two platforms in new ways. The ongoing partnership allows Loopio and Seismic users to leverage their best content to win more business. Users can seamlessly complete responses in Loopio leveraging Seismic content, while also delivering content and tracking engagement through Seismic.
"We are thrilled to deepen our market-leading alliance with Seismic in support of our mutual customers," says Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio. "The events of the last 18 months have accelerated the pace of digital transformation. Many companies have increased their focus on modernizing their sales technology stacks—especially at global enterprises and financial services institutions. Our latest product enhancements enable organizations to gain additional efficiencies from their existing technology investments to better serve their customers."
Seismic users can select attachments, tables, charts, and text from their content profiles and add them to their RFP and questionnaire responses in Loopio. In addition, the integration now allows Seismic users to export their completed responses from Loopio directly into a Seismic workspace. From there, Seismic's LiveSend tracking and analytics can be leveraged to deliver the final document to the client and track their engagement.
"Sales teams today have an abundance of tools at their disposal, but technology silos can limit the realization of large-scale efficiencies across entire go-to-market teams," says Preseetha Pettigrew, Global VP of Strategic Alliances, Seismic. "Our partnership with Loopio has been a great success because we're breaking down those silos, making it incredibly simple to leverage the best content for sales proposals from one place. I'm excited for our joint customers to take advantage of the updated integration."
The two companies decided to first partner in November 2020 after receiving feedback and validation from more than 70 joint customers on how an integrated solution would drive efficiency. Loopio and Seismic were first-to-market, and their solution has unmatched depth and commitment to the partnership from both parties.
For more details on how the integration works and to see Loopio and Seismic in action, head over to loopio.com/seismic.
About Loopio:
Loopio is a Toronto-based RFP response software provider that helps companies streamline their process for RFPs, DDQs, and Security Questionnaires. With Loopio, teams can respond faster, improve response quality, and win more business. Loopio is one of Canada's fastest-growing tech startups. It ranked twice as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ list and was selected twice as one of LinkedIn's Top Startups in Canada.
About Seismic:
Seismic is the global leader in enablement, helping make sales teams better by becoming more productive and engaging with buyers in a compelling way. Seismic's platform provides continuous guidance to improve behavior, content, and skills to win more deals and deliver better experiences. Nearly 2,000 organizations including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their enablement platform of choice. Seismic integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.
